Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Santa, clowns and a magic show at Shriners event

Posted: December 10, 2023 2
Faith and Jade Duggan enjoy their time and pictures with Santa.
Volunteer Kenneth Copeland passes out balloons to the kids.
Adeline VanDyke with Doo Da the clown.
Interactive Magician Jeff Evans put on a show, generating smiles from kids and parents alike.
Members of Job’s Daughters — Guyanna Young, Gabriella Menezes, Erica Orr, Linda Christenson, Sprout Pearson and Phoenix Pearson –volunteered at the event.
Archer Cjadband and Thatcher Oetman were overjoyed to see Santa.
The Shriners female clown unit organized much of the event.

The Men’s Nile and Lady Shriner’s Clown Unit hosted a visit with Santa Claus and his elves on Sunday at the Nile Shrine Center.

Attendees at the free event enjoyed a magic show, caroling, face painting, coloring, photos with Santa and refreshments.

— Photos by Logan Bury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME