Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Santa, clowns and a magic show at Shriners event

The Men’s Nile and Lady Shriner’s Clown Unit hosted a visit with Santa Claus and his elves on Sunday at the Nile Shrine Center.
Attendees at the free event enjoyed a magic show, caroling, face painting, coloring, photos with Santa and refreshments.
— Photos by Logan Bury
