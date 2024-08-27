Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Road closures at 216th and 48th

Posted: August 26, 2024 19
Looking east, 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.
Looking north. 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

Now through Aug. 30, construction has the road closed at 216th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

You can read more about the project here. Completion is expected in September.

— Photos by David Carlos

