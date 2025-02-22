Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Ribbon cut for Skog Haus Coffee

Officials from the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mountlake Terrace helped Skog Haus Coffee celebrate its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Skog Haus is a family owned and operated coffee shop that offers fair trade, sustainably sourced and organic ingredients, tea and locally roasted coffee. It is located at 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Suite 200.
