Ribbon cut for new business Heart Art Studio

Members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council joined representatives from Heart Art Studio Thursday celebrate the grand opening at Terrace Village Shopping Center, 22002 64th Ave. W., Ste 2B.

The studio offers classes and workshops, private parties and coaching.

Instructor Cynthia Gahan combines 19 years of teaching experience with eight years of formal art training to help others develop their own style and voice. She is passionate about building confidence in those who are nervous about the art-making process.

Learn more at www.heartartstudiowa.com.