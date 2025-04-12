Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Rainbow outside city hall Posted: April 11, 2025 6 Shortly after William Paige Jr. was sworn in at Thursday night’s Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting, a stunning double rainbow appeared outside city hall, arcing over the “Urban Flowers” artwork by C.J. Rench. (Photo by Clare McLean)
