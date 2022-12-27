Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Rain results in local flooding 1 hour ago 3 216th Street Southwest was closed at 68th Avenue West Tuesday morning due to flooding following heavy rain. (Photos courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace) McAleer Creek jumping its banks as it flows to Lake Ballinger. Hall Creek accounts for two-thirds of the flow into Lake Ballinger.
