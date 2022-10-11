Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Putting a wedge in your day

I’ve been going to Double DD Meats for over 20 years, and this wheel of cheese has always been there to greet me. You might say he’s a gouda guy for always showing up to work.

I’m not sure if it’s a he or she. Excuse me for my lactose intolerance.

Over the years, the cracks of time have dimmed its sharp features. Count those as character lines, for cheddar or for worse.

I asked an employee what kind of cheese it was. She wasn’t quite sure, so she asked the manager, Kim, “Do you know what kind of cheese that Cheese Face is?”

(Cheese Face. Such a brie-diculous name. From now on, I’ll call it “Jack Colby.”)

Kim said: “Parmesan. A petrified parmesan.” Kim’s funny. But I’m grateful to finally know. Kim said she didn’t know if it had a name. “If he had one, we might get attached to him,” she said.

A customer said she was at the store the first day that Cheese Face/Jack Colby arrived. But she didn’t know how many years ago that was. I just left it at that; I didn’t feel like grilling her for more details.

Sorry for the cheesy puns You can comment with more puns. After all, if you can’t edam join ‘em.

Double DD Meats is located at 5602 232nd St. S.W. #104, Mountlake Terrace.

— Story and photos by David Carlos