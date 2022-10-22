Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Progress on new Ballilnger Park playground Posted: October 22, 2022 20 The new Ballinger Park playground is getting close to completion. The inclusive playground will be accessible to children with disabilities and sensory challenges. — Photos by David Carlos
