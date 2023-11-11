Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Progress on light rail station

Photographer David Carlos took these aerial views of the Mountlake Terrace light rail station and transit center Thursday. The light rail station, part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link extension, is scheduled to open in fall 2024.
MLT News
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.