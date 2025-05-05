Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Progress at former gas station Posted: May 4, 2025 34 Victor Eskenazi shared this photo of progress made on the removal of fuel storage tanks at the former Union 76 station on 56th Avenue West. This photo was taken May 2. Learn more in our previous story here.
