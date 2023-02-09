Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Preschool students hold food donation drive

Students at Evergreen Academy Montessori Preschool in Mountlake Terrace recently held a donation drive for Concern for Neighbors Food Bank to provide food and other essential items to local families in need. Students and their families donated more than 700 pounds of nonperishable food and essentials items, including paper towels and diapers. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of giving back to their community.
MLT News
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.