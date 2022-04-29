Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Playing in the park Posted: April 29, 2022 17 Patrick Tanner readies his approach shot to one of the baskets located at the Terrace Creek Park frisbee golf course. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Trevor Solar prepares to tee off on Friday. The two Shoreline residents said they play often at the course in Mountlake Terrace because of its close proximity.
