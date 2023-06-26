Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Playground views 41 seconds ago 0 The latest look at the accessible playground at Ballinger Park, which is expected to open soon, the City of Mountlake Terrace says. — Photos by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.