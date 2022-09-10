Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Pitching in for a day of service

Working in conjunction with City of Mountlake Terrace, community volunteers and Terrace Park Elementary parents and students gathered Saturday morning to clean up the area around their school and the nearby Recreation Pavilion.

Approximately 15-20 volunteers and park employees participated in the event. It was held in honor of National Day of Service, in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. Among those volunteering were members of the city’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Parks Improvement Subcommittee

“I am so thankful for the amount of support from the community,” said Terrace Height Principal Rachel Torazzi. “I’m actually speechless.”

Janelle Logan, Terrace Park PTA co-president, was head coordinator for the cleanup

Children who participated received a pass to a recreation swim at the Mountlake Terrae Pavilion pool Saturday afternoon.

— Photos by Julia Wiese