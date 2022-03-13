Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Paw-sing for a moment Posted: March 12, 2022 20 Arjun Kathuria and Snoopy take a break from their walk Friday to sit on the steps at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell)
