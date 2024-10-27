Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Over-the-top Halloween house

Someone gave me a tip on where to go to see an over-the-top Halloween house: “There’s an amazing house on 230th and 42nd near QFC. My kids beg to drive past it on the way to school each day! The whole thing is so great!”

After those glowing remarks, I had to look for myself. I wasn’t disappointed. Everywhere you’ll find something to gawk at. It’s like Halloween blew up all over the yard…even on the roof and car.

There’s so many decorations, I wondered how trick-or-treaters will make their way through the maze to get to the front door.

— Story and photos by David Carlos