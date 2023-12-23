Scene in Mountlake Terrace: One year ago Friday Posted: December 22, 2023 0 The sunrise shines on the Olympic Mountains, as Mountlake Terrace gets ready for another cold day. 12-22-22 — Snow covered Mountlake Terrace in these photos taken by David Carlos on Dec. 22, 2022
