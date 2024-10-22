Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Oh deer me, times three

Dale Cary was walking south on Peterson Drive when he spotted these three deer Tuesday morning in Mountlake Terrace. “They came from 236th Street Southwest heading west and turned north on 52nd Avenue West,” he said. “They just meandered up the middle of the street on 52nd.”
