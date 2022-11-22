Scene in Mountlake Terrace: No change? No problem

No spare change this holiday season? The Salvation Army red kettles have QR codes so you can donate with your smart phone, photographer David Carlos notes. This one is seen outside the QFC at Cedar Plaza Tuesday.
