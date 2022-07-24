Scene in Mountlake Terrace: More photos from Tour de Terrace car show Posted: July 24, 2022 22 Billed as world’s lowest-priced build-it-yourself car. 1941 Cadillac 1948 Diamond T 1961 Chrysler Convertible 1955 Chevy Malibu muscle car 1953 Navy Jeep 2002 Chevy Monster Truck Shaggin Wagon 2014 Corvette Stingray — Photos by Doug Parrott
