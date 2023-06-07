Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Meet Zulu

This is Zulu, a chocolate labrador retriever from Mountlake Terrace. And if you hang out in the Town Center area you might see the 4 1/2-year-old dog cruising along with one or both of her owners — Rohan Sharma and Kaitlin Heinen.

According to Sharma, in January Zulu was running and exercising in her regular playfield like she does three to four times per week “when her back legs just quit on her,” Sharma said. The dog has a condition that caused partial paralysis, but Zulu’s veterinarian told her owners that there’s a 50/50 prognosis that her condition will improve.

Zulu is undergoing treatment for the condition, and her owners said they are noticing some improvement. To keep their dog healthy and happy, the couple found a mobility device that fits Zulu and keeps her on the move.