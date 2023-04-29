Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Making Local Market

Approximately 70 businesses gathered in the former Roger’s Marketplace parking lot in Town Center on a sunny Saturday for the first-ever Mountlake Terrace Making Local Market. The pop-up event also featured a dozen food trucks and other food vendors. You can learn more about Making Local and future markets in other cities here.
