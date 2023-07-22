Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Lost your glasses at the parade? Posted: July 22, 2023 7 If you lost these glasses during the July 21 Tour de Terrace parade, you can find them at Espresso Break on 56th Avenue West, near where they were found.
