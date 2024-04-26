Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Light rail testing

Spotted by a reader: A Sound Transit light-rail car traveling next to the Mountlake Terrace station at 236th Street Southwest. The Lynnwood light-rail extension is scheduled to open to riders Aug. 30.
