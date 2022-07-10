Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Lemonade for sale Posted: July 10, 2022 79 You know you’re a softy, photographer David Carlos notes, when you spot a Mountlake Terrace lemonade stand, drive home to get cash, drive back to the lemonade stand, buy two cups of pink lemonade, and tip 100%.
