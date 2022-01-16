Scene in Mountlake Terrace: It’s a stretch to relax Posted: January 16, 2022 28 Raiza De Vera does yoga stretches in front of Mountlake Terrace City Hall on Friday, Jan. 14. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) De Vera, who is a yoga instructor, used the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza to take promotional pictures for her business. She teaches chakra-themed, guided movement classes at Mother Yoga in Seattle. De Vera exclaimed, “Happy Friday,” and said her yoga instructor Instagram handle is rightnowraiza.
