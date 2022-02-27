Scene in MLT: Hut, hut, hike Posted: February 27, 2022 27 Ryden LaCasse, 9, lines up to run a receiving route while practicing with his uncle Ryan LaCasse for the upcoming spring season of flag football. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) LaCasse practiced a variety of football skills at Mountlake Terrace High School on Friday, including running trick plays. Ryan LaCasse hands off the football to Ryden LaCasse as part of a designed trick play. Ryan LaCasse readies to unleash a pass.
