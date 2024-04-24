Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Home field advantage

Photographer Joe Christian was covering the Mountlake Terrace High School Hawks vs. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors softball game at MTHS Tuesday when he spotted an actual hawk making a nest overlooking the school’s new softball field.
