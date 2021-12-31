Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Having a ball Posted: December 31, 2021 23 Vladimir Krupin throws a snowball at Terrace Creek Park Thursday, Dec. 30. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Samuel Krupin, 7, attempts to dodge a snowball during the family snowball fight. Alek Krupin, 9, also engaged in the snowball fight with his father and brother after they finished sledding at the park. The family said they hoped to drink some hot cocoa at home afterward. Samuel Krupin prepares to let fly with a snowball.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.