Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Hall Creek restoration update — Sept. 29, 2024

David Carlos takes monthly photographs and video via drone to capture the progress of the fish and wildlife restoration project at Ballinger Park. A partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace, the project includes planting of more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs, redirecting Hall Creek to a new, more-stable channel, and constructing boardwalks, trails and footpaths.
Here’s the latest video:
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.