Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Hall Creek restoration update — Aug. 25, 2024

Posted: August 26, 2024 19
The new boardwalk stretching across ponds and wetlands.
Aerial project photo, showing the mouth of the creek, boardwalk in the distance and new creek channel meandering through the middle of the photo.
Aerial photo, eastward facing with meandering creek and lots of green vegetation.
Aerial project photo, showing the mouth of the creek, boardwalk in the distance and new creek channel meandering through the middle of the photo.
New creek channel, facing north.
Sun-filled boardwalk crossing the wetlands.
Aerial close-up of boardwalk and new creek channel.
New creek channel, facing north.
The new boardwalk stretching across ponds and wetlands.
Enjoying a stroll on the new boardwalk.
Aerial photo, eastward facing with meandering creek and lots of green vegetation.
Hall Creek in its new alignment. Looking natural with lush vegetation.

David Carlos takes monthly photographs and video via drone to capture the progress of the fish and wildlife restoration project at Ballinger Park. A partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Mountlake Terrace, the project includes planting of more than 2,000 native trees and shrubs, redirecting Hall Creek to a new, more-stable channel, and constructing boardwalks, trails and footpaths.

Here’s the latest video:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME