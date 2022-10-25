Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Guide dog puppies pay a visit to police department

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department earlier this month welcomed a group of puppy raisers from Guide Dogs for the Blind, Snohomish Chapter.

The goal was to help the puppies adjust to the sights and sounds of emergencies, including officers in uniform and bright lights on patrol cars. The tour was hosted by Mountlake Terrace PD Sgt. Jeremy Perry.

— Photos courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace