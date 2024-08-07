Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Getting the low down on drones

Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Kyle O’Hagan shows off the department’s drone control unit and video feed to an attendees at National Night Out in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday. Additional photos from the event will be posted soon. (Photo by Joe Christian)
MLT News
Sign Up for Our Daily MLT Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.