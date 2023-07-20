Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Getting ready for Tour de Terrace

The Davis Shows Northwest traveling carnival has arrived in Mountlake Terrace and workers are setting up for this weekend’s Tour de Terrace festival at Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W.
Hours
Friday, July 21: 2-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 22: Noon-11 p.m.
Sunday, July 23: Noon-6 p.m.
The Tour de Terrace parade starts at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The route runs northbound on 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest to Evergreen Playfield at 222nd Street Southwest.
You can read more about all the Tour de Terrace events, from the carnival to the pancake breakfast to the car show, here.
— Photos by David Carlos
