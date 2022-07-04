Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Getting ready for the fireworks show
July 3, 2022
Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for the 3rd of July fireworks show sponsored by the City of Mountlake Terrace at Ballinger Park Sunday evening. Hundreds gathered early to enjoy a DJ, games and food trucks, plus a performance by the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz 1 combo and a welcome from city officials.
