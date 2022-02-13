Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Getting ready for baseball season 1 hour ago 5 Mountlake Terrace resident Eumir Sepulveda was practicing at the Evergreen Playfield Complex on Feb. 11, in anticipation of the upcoming baseball season. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Sepulveda, an ex-professional ballplayer, is preparing for his second season of pitching with the Everett Merchants. The team, which is comprised of ex-professionals and college players, competes in the Pacific International League. Friday he engaged in a regimen that involved repeating a series of throws at a netted target from increasing distances. Sepulveda noted he was “just trying to stretch out the arm.” Evelyn Sepulveda, Eumir’s wife, tossed him baseballs to throw while the couple’s infant daughter napped nearby in a covered stroller.
