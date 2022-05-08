Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Getting flowers for Mother’s Day 4 hours ago 21 Early morning visitors purchase Mother’s Day flowers at a home-based flower stand at 232nd Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. (Photo by David Carlos)
