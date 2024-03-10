Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Get those cookies before they run out

It’s the season for Girl Scout cookies, and these young ladies at the Cedar Plaza QFC are happy to sell Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, S’mores, Lemon-Ups and more. The sale ends March 17, but one of the moms helping at the booth said many flavors are selling out already.
— Photo by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.