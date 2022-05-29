Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Game, set and match 55 mins ago 12 Zandy Owens and a family friend hit the courts at Mountlake Terrace High School for a game of tennis during Friday’s warm weather. The sun was shining and the two said they often play there, weather permitting. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Ali Fares focuses on returning a volley during her game of tennis with Luis Covelli. Luis Covelli prepares to serve the ball. He and Ali Fares said they live nearby but Friday was their first time playing on the tennis courts at Mountlake Terrace High School.
