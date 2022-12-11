Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fun at Santa’s Workshop

Community members gathered at Mountlake Terrace High School Saturday for the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop, a benefit the nonprofit Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters.
Attendees enjoyed a pancake breakfast, kids activities, Santa pictures and a holiday gift shop — plus music from high school, middle school and elementary school bands and choirs.
— Photos courtesy MTHS Music Boosters
