Scene in Mountlake Terrace: For the birds Posted: March 20, 2022 19 Ducks gather at a pond located at the north end of Ballinger Park. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) A Red-winged Blackbird perches atop a cattail. A pair of Hooded Mergansers swim across the pond. An American Robin hunts for food in Ballinger Park. A pair of Bufflehead ducks swim near sheltered edges of the pond. Ducks take a break from the water.
