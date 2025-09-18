Friday, September 19, 2025
HomePhotosScene in Mountlake Terrace: Flying the flags
Photos

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Flying the flags

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Flags flying with a small plane in the distance at 44th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace Thursday. (Photo by RJ Perna)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO