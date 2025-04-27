Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Flutist makes music at library

Native flutist Peter Ali visited the Mountlake Terrace Library Saturday, performing music from Native American, Mesoamerican, Middle Eastern and Nordic cultures. Ali told the story of who, where and why these instruments were played and how they are connected to his own ancestry.
— Photos by RJ Perna
