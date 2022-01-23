Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fishing on Lake Ballinger Posted: January 23, 2022 27 Roxana enjoys fishing on the new pier at Lake Ballinger Friday, Jan. 21. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Dan, Roxana’s husband, said that fish bites were hard to come by Friday afternoon. (Roxana and Dan both asked that their last names not be published.) Noel Collaku carries buckets for fishing to the new boat launch at Lake Ballinger. Mountlake Terrace resident Ardian Collaku, left, said he typically goes fishing every day with his son Noel after school is out. Ardian added that he’s glad the facilities at Lake Ballinger are open again because the two of them had been driving to Seattle’s Green Lake while the local spot was closed for construction.
