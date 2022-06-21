Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fishing at sunset Posted: June 21, 2022 40 Catching the last nibble of spring Monday night at the Lake Ballinger fishing pier before the lure of summer arrives Tuesday. (Photos by David Carlos)
