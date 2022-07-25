Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Final day of Tour de Terrace 21 seconds ago 0 You batter believe it: They go through 30 pounds of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix for the Saturday and Sunday breakfast. This looks a-maze-ing: Corn on the cob, sprinkled with salt. Waving from the ferris wheel. One of the arts and crafts booths. Life on the fast lane. City of Mountlake Terrace employees provide information to passers-by. Serving beer provided by Hemlock Brewing. This merry-go-round makes baby-go-yawn. Getting a family portrait done. Enjoying a ride. The mans says to the boy, “This is your last ring. Make it count.” The ring didn’t land on a bottle. Deep-fried Oreos sundae: Six Oreos dipped in batter, fried in a bath of hot oil, served on a cardboard plate, one side sprayed with whipped cream, the other side smoothed with soft-serve ice cream, and finally drizzled with chocolate syrup. I’m not even sorry. This man is trying to catch up with inflation. — Photos by David Carlos, taken on Sunday — the final day of Tour de Terrace.
