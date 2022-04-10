Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fetching in the rain Posted: April 10, 2022 35 Jennifer Welch prepares to throw a ball for her dog Shadow (left) during a rainy game of fetch Friday. Meanwhile her friend’s dog Bo waits his own turn. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Kelli Compton scoops up a ball for Bo to retrieve at Cedar Way Elementary School. Welch and Compton said that regardless of the weather, they take their dogs to play at the school multiple times per week. Bo, who is a Heeler and Border Collie mix, leaps to corral the bouncing ball.
