Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Fetch-and-treat 37 mins ago 9 Scott Carmony and Rose Henna play fetch with their puppy Mousse on the baseball field at the Evergreen Playfield Complex Oct. 1. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Mousse gets ready to spring into action as Carmony throws a ball for him to retrieve. The five-month-old puppy was rewarded with treats for bringing the ball back after it was thrown.
