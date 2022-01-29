Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Extending the light rail Posted: January 28, 2022 20 A crew works Jan. 28 on a section in Mountlake Terrace of the light rail’s Lynnwood Link Extension. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The portion being worked on is between the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center Freeway Station and 228th Street Southwest.
