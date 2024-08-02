Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Evergreen Playfield restrooms no more Posted: August 2, 2024 34 The Evergreen Playfield Complex restrooms are now demolished. New restrooms and a concessions stand will be built later this year. — Photo by David Carlos
